Skip to Main Content
OPP finds body of missing 24-year-old Hamilton man in the Grand River
Hamilton·New

OPP finds body of missing 24-year-old Hamilton man in the Grand River

Ontario Provincial Police say the 24-year-old Hamilton man, who went missing in the Grand River on Wednesday, has been found dead.

Nagim Mohamed had been missing since Wednesday

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police joined paramedics and fire fighters from Brantford in searching the Grand River for 24-year-old Nagim Mohamed, of Hamilton, on Wednesday evening. (David Ritchie/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say the 24-year-old Hamilton man, who went missing in the Grand River on Wednesday, has been found dead. 

At around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, the OPP underwater search and recovery unit found the body of 24-year-old Nagim Mohamed and brought him to shore. 

"I can't even imagine what this family's going through," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. 

OPP and Brantford paramedics and firefighters had been searching the Grand River for Mohamed, who went into the water with a personal watercraft at Chiefswood Park in Six Nations of the Grand River at roughly 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. 

At 7:50 p.m., his watercraft was found three kilometres east of the park. 

Nagim Mohamed went missing after entering the Grand River with a watercraft. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police said they believed Mohamed wasn't wearing a life jacket. 

In their update, Sanchuk asked people to always wear a life jacket whenever on the water. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now