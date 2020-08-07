OPP finds body of missing 24-year-old Hamilton man in the Grand River

Ontario Provincial Police say the 24-year-old Hamilton man, who went missing in the Grand River on Wednesday, has been found dead.

At around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, the OPP underwater search and recovery unit found the body of 24-year-old Nagim Mohamed and brought him to shore.

"I can't even imagine what this family's going through," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

Very sad news to report for <a href="https://twitter.com/BrantCommunity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrantCommunity</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> Under Water Search and Recovery Unit locate missing 24 year old resident of Hamilton deceased. Thoughts and prayers are extended to family and friends and everyone affected by this tragedy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrantOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrantOPP</a> ^es <a href="https://t.co/bIRtA3E2fC">pic.twitter.com/bIRtA3E2fC</a> —@OPP_WR

OPP and Brantford paramedics and firefighters had been searching the Grand River for Mohamed, who went into the water with a personal watercraft at Chiefswood Park in Six Nations of the Grand River at roughly 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

At 7:50 p.m., his watercraft was found three kilometres east of the park.

Nagim Mohamed went missing after entering the Grand River with a watercraft. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police said they believed Mohamed wasn't wearing a life jacket.

In their update, Sanchuk asked people to always wear a life jacket whenever on the water.