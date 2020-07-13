Grace Villa following outbreak protocol after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The executive director of Grace Villa says the long-term care home is following COVID-19 outbreak protocol after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

"There is one asymptomatic staff member," wrote Janette West in an email to CBC, describing the situation at the home as a "suspect outbreak."

"In accordance with public health guidelines, an outbreak is declared with one positive case."

However, Dr. Bart Harvey, Hamilton's associate medical officer of health, said the guidance from the province has actually changed slightly.

The positive case at Grace Villa was identified after mass testing at the home.

"If an asymptomatic person identified in mass testing, there's a discussion between public health and the institution to determine whether outbreak should be declared or what other further actions need to be taken," explained Harvey.

Hamilton public health has not recorded an outbreak at a care home in more than 30 days and has not officially declared an outbreak at Grace Villa, according to its website Monday.

The staff member was retested over the weekend and is isolating at home, said Harvey. Health officials expect their results to come back in the coming days. At that time, they'll determine if declaring an outbreak or taking any other steps is necessary.

Public health is "totally supportive" of Grace Villa "if they want to operate from a proactive … standpoint" in the meantime, he added.

For her part, West said the home is working to keep both staff and residents safe during the pandemic.