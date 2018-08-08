Hamilton fires paramedics charged in Good Samaritan's death

Two Hamilton paramedics who face charges in the death of a 19-year-old Good Samaritan have been fired by the city, according to their union.

Chris Marchant and Steve Snively answered a Dec. 2 call in Hamilton's central lower city, where Yosif Al-Hasnawi had been shot.

Al-Hasnawi died in hospital about an hour later. Bystanders said at the time that police and paramedics didn't seem to treat his injury with enough urgency.

Police have since charged Snively, 53, of Hamilton, and Marchant, 29, of Whitby, with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Mario Posteraro, president of OPSEU Local 256, said Wednesday that they've also been fired, and that the union will file a grievance over the "harsh and unjust action."

"The employer had a number [of] options it could have exercised while the criminal charges were being dealt with through the courts. Instead, they decided to throw two of their paramedics under the bus," he said in a statement.

The city wouldn't confirm or deny the firing. But in a statement, acting chief Russell Crocker said the city had wrapped up its own investigation.

"As the matter is now before the courts and potentially involves both human resource and labour relations issues, we will not be providing details on the status of employment of the affected paramedics," he said.