Hamilton's Alena Sharp leads Canada's golf team for Santiago Pan American Games

Hamilton's Alena Sharp headlines Golf Canada's team for the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

The Pan American Games start Oct. 20 in Santiago, Chile

The Canadian Press ·
A female golfer wearing sunglasses with a tree to her left follows through on a shot with her club over her left shoulder.
Hamilton golfer Alena Sharp (seen here in Vancouver earlier this year) will lead Canada's golf team at the Pan American Games next month. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Sharp was one of four players named to the team by the national sport organization on Tuesday.

She'll be joined by Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., Myles Creighton of Digby, N.S., and Etienne Papineau of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que.

The four athletes qualified for Team Canada based on their standing through their respective World Golf Ranking, with considerations for 2023 performance as well competition schedules on the global golf calendar.

Santiago 2023 will mark the Pan American Games debut for all four golfers.

Golf joined the Pan American Games program at Toronto 2015. At Lima 2019, Team Canada won its first and only Pan Am Games medal in golf — a bronze — by Austin Connelly, Mary Parsons, Joey Savoie and Brigitte Thibault in the mixed team event.

