GO train service between Union Station and Niagara returns this weekend

Weekend GO trains connecting Union Station and Niagara are back for the summer starting this Saturday.

Four trains will travel from the hub in Toronto each Saturday, Sunday and holiday Monday, stopping at Exhibition, Port Credit, Oakville, Burlington, Aldershot and St. Catharines along the way, Metrolinx said in a media release.

Riders can also hop on the Toronto-bound return trips to head into the city.

Tickets for adults leaving from Union Station are $25, says the transit provider.

Children riding with an adult will be able to board the train for free.

Metrolinx says ticket costs cover train fare and a "WEGO hop-on, hop-off bus," which provides transport to the Niagara Parks Table Rock Centre and other attractions.

WEGO bus tickets can be purchased for children separately, says Metrolinx. Two adults and three children can travel on both the GO train and WEGO bus for $62.20.

The bus service begins on July 23, so Niagara Region Transit buses will be included in the ticket package until WEGO starts for the season.

"The inclusion of WEGO bus service in this ticket package connects our guests to our iconic Table Rock Centre, providing access to Niagara Parks sites and attractions as soon as they arrive in Niagara Falls," said Niagara Parks CEO David Adames in a media release, adding it should make for a "smooth and enjoyable visitor experience."