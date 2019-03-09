Skip to Main Content
GO bus driver charged with careless driving in death of 84-year-old pedestrian

GO bus driver charged with careless driving in death of 84-year-old pedestrian

Hamilton police have charged a GO bus driver with careless driving causing death after an 84-year-old woman was hit and killed.
CBC News ·
The woman was hit at the Hamilton GO Centre station. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Hamilton police have charged a GO bus driver with careless driving causing death after an 84-year-old woman was hit and killed.

The incident happened just after 2:05 p.m. March 9. A GO bus at the Hamilton GO Centre on 36 Hunter St. E. was reversing out of a bus slip, police say.

The bus hit and killed the Brantford woman. Paramedics arrived and found the victim dead at the scene.

Police have charged a 60-year-old Burlington man.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us