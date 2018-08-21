Glen Grunwald, the former director of athletics and recreation at McMaster University, has accepted a new consulting role with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

Grunwald returns to the NBA after a few years away. He was the General Manager of the Toronto Raptors between 1997 and 2004. In his first season as GM he orchestrated the trade that brought future superstar Vince Carter to Toronto and led the team to some of its greatest playoff success, reaching the conference semi-finals in 2001.

The university announced his departure this week. Grunwald had been with McMaster for the last four years. After leaving the Raptors, Grunwald served as president of the Toronto Board of Trade. He left the board of trade to accept a front-office job with the New York Knicks in 2006 becoming GM in 2012.

"Working with everyone here at Mac and across U Sports has been so rewarding and inspiring — particularly our students," Grunwald said in a statement.

"Our future will be in good hands when these young people take their place in society. To my colleagues, I want to thank you for your hard work, as well as your advice, support and wisdom."

Dean of Students Sean Van Koughnett said in a statement that the school's athletics program created a "bold vision for the future" under Grunwald's leadership.

"Through both the development of an amazing team of students, coaches and staff, and through plans for growth in student activity and fitness space, Glen undoubtedly leaves the department well-positioned for future success," he said.