Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hamilton

Man injured in Glanbrook shooting, police looking for more victims

Hamilton Police Services said a man is injured and are looking for other victims following a shooting in Glanbrook.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted

Aura Carreño Rosas · CBC News ·
A police car in motion.
Hamilton police say a 35-year-old man is injured following a shooting in Glanbrook. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Hamilton Police Services said a 35-year-old man is injured after what they believe is a targeted shooting.

Police said they arrived on Dolomiti Court in Glanbrook early Saturday morning, following a 911 call about shots fired in the area.

"On arrival, police located a 35-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg," read a release. "He was transported to hospital in stable condition."

According to police, there may be more victims and "are encouraging those individuals to come forward."

Police are also asking residents of the area to check their surveillance cameras for vehicles or people leaving the area between 5:15 and 5:40 a.m.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aura Carreño Rosas

Freelance reporter, CBC Hamilton

Aura Carreño Rosas is a Hamilton-based freelance journalist from Venezuela, with a passion for pop culture and unique people with diverse journeys.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now