Man injured in Glanbrook shooting, police looking for more victims

Hamilton Police Services said a 35-year-old man is injured after what they believe is a targeted shooting.

Police said they arrived on Dolomiti Court in Glanbrook early Saturday morning, following a 911 call about shots fired in the area.

"On arrival, police located a 35-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg," read a release. "He was transported to hospital in stable condition."

According to police, there may be more victims and "are encouraging those individuals to come forward."

Police are also asking residents of the area to check their surveillance cameras for vehicles or people leaving the area between 5:15 and 5:40 a.m.