Girl, 8, killed in hit and run outside Burlington school, police say

An eight-year-old girl is dead following a hit and run outside Central Public School in Burlington, Ont., Halton police said.

Police said the girl had just gotten out of her parent's car around 5: 30 p.m. Wednesday and was crossing a driveway to enter the school's east entrance when a white SUV struck her as it was exiting the parking lot.

"The SUV exited the lot without stopping, and turned westbound on Baldwin Street," read a police press release.

The child was transported by ambulance to McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton where she died of her injuries.

Police said they were able to locate and take into custody a 21-year-old resident of the area in connection to the incident, but said the investigation is ongoing.

'This family is irreparably changed'

Colette Ruddock, superintendant of education with the Halton District School Board, told CBC News the board is "deeply devastated."

"This is an absolute tragedy. The school, the community is heartbroken," she said.

Ruddock said there the board's tragic events response team, as well as support for staff, who are "devastated," was on site Thursday morning.

Member of Parliament for Burlington Karina Gould said her heart goes out to the family.

"This family is irreparably changed and a little girl is gone because someone decided to drive [recklessly]. This is unacceptable," she said in a message on Twitter.