14-year-old without vital signs after horseback riding accident in Flamborough
Hamilton·Breaking

A 14-year-old girl has no vital signs after a horseback riding accident in Flamborough on Monday, according to police.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and ORNGE responded to a call from Millgrove Side Road at 5:50 p.m.

Bobby Hristova · CBC News ·
A young girl is fighting for her life after an incident with a horse in Flamborough. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Hamilton police tweeted about the incident at 7:32, saying she had life-threatening injuries.

Dave Thompson, Hamilton Paramedic Service superintendent, told CBC advanced care paramedics received a call at 5:50 p.m. from Millgrove Side Road, in the rural part of Hamilton.

Local police officers, firefighters and ORNGE also attended the scene.

Thompson said the young girl was in life-threatening condition without vital signs when she was rushed to a local trauma centre.

The condition of the horse is not known.

CBC has reached out to Hamilton Police Service and the local fire department for comment.

