14-year-old without vital signs after horseback riding accident in Flamborough
A 14-year-old girl has no vital signs after a horseback riding accident in Flamborough on Monday, according to police.
Police, paramedics, firefighters and ORNGE responded to a call from Millgrove Side Road at 5:50 p.m.
Hamilton police tweeted about the incident at 7:32, saying she had life-threatening injuries.
Dave Thompson, Hamilton Paramedic Service superintendent, told CBC advanced care paramedics received a call at 5:50 p.m. from Millgrove Side Road, in the rural part of Hamilton.
Local police officers, firefighters and ORNGE also attended the scene.
Thompson said the young girl was in life-threatening condition without vital signs when she was rushed to a local trauma centre.
The condition of the horse is not known.
CBC has reached out to Hamilton Police Service and the local fire department for comment.