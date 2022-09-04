Girl, 3, dies after going missing in Hamilton conservation area

Police say a three-year-old girl has been found dead after she went missing in a conservation area south of Hamilton, Ont., Saturday.

In a tweet just before 8 p.m., Hamilton Police said the Zahra Ousmane was missing at Binbrook Conservation Area.

Police tweeted just over two hours later that she had been found and taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide details on where Ousmane was found or the circumstances surrounding her death.

They say they remain in the area and are investigating.