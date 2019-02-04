Is this your bike? Police seize bicycle after arresting alleged drug dealer

Hamilton police are searching for the owner of a high-end bicycle found with a man who has been charged with possession of heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

Investigators believe the bike may have been stolen.

It was seized after an officer on patrol around 7 a.m. Saturday spotted a large bag of cannabis in "plain view" inside a vehicle parked outside the Red Rose Motel, according to a press release.

A man was arrested and police say a search of the vehicle uncovered other drugs and further evidence of trafficking.

Police found the expensive Giant bicycle inside the man's room and say they seized it for safekeeping during their investigation.

Officers also confiscated 77 grams of hashish, 7 grams of heroin, 14 grams of psilocybin and drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old Hamilton man is charged with possession of cannabis, heroin, fentanyl and psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the owner of the bicycle is asked to call 905-546-2907.