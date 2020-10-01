1 year later, Hamilton police arrest man accused of stabbing 76-year-old Gerald Lawrence

One year after 76-year-old Gerald Lawrence was stabbed in a homicide in the city's east end, Hamilton police say they have arrested the man they believe killed him.

Officers arrested 48-year-old Sandro De Oliveira, of Hamilton, without incident on Tuesday at 3 p.m at the intersection of Garth Street and Mohawk Road West.

He's charged with second-degree murder and is appearing in court Thursday afternoon.

Last year on Sept. 29, at around 10 p.m., Hamilton police received a 911 call from unit 307 at the apartment on 555 Queenston Road, in Stoney Creek.

Det.-Sgt. Steve Berezuik told media on Thursday there was no single large development that led police to the suspect but rather, steady investigating over the course of a year. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Det.-Sgt. Steve Berezuik told media on Thursday Lawrence had "obvious traumatic injuries." Police learned through a post-mortem he was stabbed.

He said De Oliveira and Lawrence were acquaintances and that drugs were involved.

Berezuik added that there was no "big break" in the case. The Major Crime Unit and Fugitive Apprehension spent the past 12 months steadily building up evidence and eventually locating De Oliveira, who was staying at a residence in the west Mountain.

"This never stopped, it was ongoing constantly," he explained.

"As we uncovered the evidence, we were prepared to make the arrest."

Lawrence was a 'Hamilton man'

Gerald Lawrence went by Jerry.

Two of his three children — his daughter, Leanne and son, Jerry Jr. — watched as Berezuik briefed the media.

They thanked police for their hard work and reflected on their father.

Jerry Jr. said Lawrence was a true "Hamilton man" who grew up in the east end and spent years doing shifts at Dofasco before retiring and living on his own.

And Leanne said he was just an ordinary man with a deep love for his family.

Leanne Lawrence and Jerry Lawrence Junior say they weren't sure if police would find who killed their 76-year-old father, Gerald, but believe now that a suspect has been arrested and charged, justice will prevail. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

"Our dad was a regular, hard-working guy," she said.

"He had grandchildren, took us on regular family vacations and was a devoted grandfather. He was very friendly, lots of people have good memories of him ... he'd talk to anybody anywhere."

His death came as the number of homicides in Hamilton climbed.

"It's certainly been difficult for us because we didn't know wat was going on. There was an investigation going on and we were wondering if there was anything happening because there's been so much activity in Hamilton," Leanne said, "but we always had that reassurance they were continuing to work on the case and we are grateful and appreciate that.

"We trust justice will see its course now and that's all we can do."