3 adults in critical condition after incident on George Street

Hamilton police have blocked off part of George Street after an incident left three people in critical condition.

Police say they've arrested a suspect after "an incident" at Bay and George streets in downtown Hamilton.

Dave Thompson, superintendent with Hamilton Paramedic Service, says paramedics took three adults to hospital in critical condition

One patient is a man in his 50s, and the others are a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s.

Thompson says paramedics responded to the call at 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Police tweeted that the "situation is contained and there is no threat to the public."

More to come.