Hamilton drummer Gene Champagne of Teenage Head back home after time on ventilator for COVID-19

Prominent musician Gene Champagne, a Hamilton drummer with Teenage Head and other rock bands, is back home and hopes to perform again soon after being on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

The 52-year-old shared the good news online on Monday.

"I read every single well wish prayer and love sent my way during my hospital stay," he said in a social media post. "I cannot express how taken back I have been by the love of each and every one of you.

"I'm very weak and have a lot of work to do but promise to get there soon."

Champagne also plays for the Killjoys and Tongue Fu, and fronts his own group, the Un-Teens.

A month ago, Champagne tested positive for COVID-19, contracting it through his full-time job outside music that involves transportation and logistics.

His symptoms worsened, he got pneumonia, and was put on a ventilator in the intensive-care unit at Joseph Brant Hospital in nearby Burlington.

His wife previously said their dog, Figgy, had been sleeping on his pillow every night since he entered hospital.

Champagne said he was overwhelmed by the kindness of others during his hospital stay.

"I have no words to express how that kindness feels," he said in the post.

"I dream of playing again sometime soon. And give each and every one of you a hug!"