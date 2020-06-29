Yard sales in Hamilton are permitted, but crowds can't be bigger than 10

Garage sales have the green light to continue despite the pandemic, but city officials are cautioning residents that the rules to stop the spread of COVID-19 still need to be followed.

"While I can't say today they are banned, I can say if lots of people are showing up you are responsible for ensuring you do not host a gathering of more than 10 people," said Paul Johnson, director of the city's emergency operations centre.

Those who don't follow the rules could get a "visit" from a bylaw officer that ends with a ticket, he added during a media update Friday.

Despite the lack of a provincial order barring yard sales the city is telling people they might not be the "best activity" right now, even though people stuck at home have likely had more time to clean up and collect items they might want to offload.

That extends to the annual Beach Strip Garage Sale that generally sees tables lining the street during the second weekend in July.

The event typically draws massive crowds, said Johnson, but this year it's been cancelled.

"The residents themselves have agreed that this is not the year to be bringing hundreds and, if the weather's great, I hear thousands of people down for what is a community-wide garage sale," he explained, adding the city is working on messaging to make the cancellation clear.

"It's just best to not push the envelope. Another summer we'll be back at it down at the Beach Strip I'm sure."