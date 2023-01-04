OPP spent over $241K for police officer's funeral. Here's why some say those costs are justified

Police officers lined streets in Barrie, Ont., on a sombre, wet Wednesday in January to pay their respects to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala.

The mass gathering that filled the Sadlon Arena in the city and attracted national attention mourned the loss of the 28-year-old who was shot and killed on Dec. 27 in Haldimand County, some 45 kilometres southwest of Hamilton.

Through a Freedom of Information request, CBC Hamilton obtained a breakdown of money OPP spent on Pierzchala's funeral.

The documents reveal the funeral cost $241,179.43.

Of that, $191,792.56 was spent on staffing, overtime and premium pay. The remaining $49,386.87 went toward transportation, arena costs, meals and accommodations.

But, as people commemorate the national day of mourning Friday for those killed or injured on the job, how does the scale of a funeral get determined for workers?

Determining the scale of a procession

When it comes to first responders, Dave Deines, president of the Paramedic Association of Canada, says what a funeral looks like or what it costs depends on the family's wishes, the circumstances of the death and whether the community where the worker died has adequate resources and infrastructure.

Deines said there have been paramedic funerals that cost similar to the recent OPP ceremony.

For example, he said the funeral service for Jo-Ann Fuller, 59, and Ivan Polivka, 65 — two B.C., paramedics who died in 2010 near Tofino — cost well over $250,000.

That figure doesn't account for staffing costs, Deines added.

"Tofino doesn't have the infrastructure so we had to bring in temporary shelter for example. That's an $80,000 bill for a tent," he said.

But not every first-responder funeral costs that much.

Darryl Wilton, president of the Ontario Paramedic Association, said there's no standardization for paramedic funerals, so not all get a procession.

It's unclear how much funerals for firefighters cost but when 45-year-old volunteer firefighter Patrick Pidgeon died on the job in 2016, he received a procession with roughly 1,500 guests.

Deines said the cost is justified given the line of work.

"The reason you're seeing public safety do those large processions is to recognize the distinct difference in occupation and the inherent danger they accept every day they go to work," he said.

One worker death in any sector is too many: professor

Sean Tucker, a professor of occupational health and safety at the University of Regina, said first responder funerals are a "unique tradition" and he doesn't think they take attention away from other worker deaths despite being larger and more visible.

He said policing also has a nuance other jobs don't given their workers, like how officers carry weapons and are responsible for public safety.

"They do bring awareness and attention to occupational health and safety for the public and it's good that people are reminded workers in all occupations are exposed to hazards," he said.

Data from Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada in 2021 shows workers in construction and manufacturing died more than any other industries, with 212 deaths and 180 deaths respectively.

Tucker also said occupational diseases cause two-thirds of worker deaths with asbestos being the leading cause.

That said, Tucker said unions for other lines of work can do more to raise awareness about their own industries because even one death is too many.

"Do we need to do more? Absolutely," he said.

"We really need to focus on preventing these incidents."