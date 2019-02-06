Freezing rain closes Hamilton schools
Hamilton's public and Catholic schools are closed Wednesday morning after Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the city.
The rain is moving over the are this morning, the weather agency says and it "could persist for much of the day before changing to freezing drizzle this evening."
Environment Canada says "Freezing drizzle is expected to continue tonight and into Thursday morning. The morning and evening commutes will likely be affected due to the potential for untreated surfaces to become icy."
An extreme cold warning is also in effect for Hamilton as a "frigid air mass and strong winds" will lead to wind chill values of –30 to –35 Tuesday through Friday morning.
Here's a list of school closures:
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
McMaster University: Closed
Brock University: Closed.
Mohawk College: Closed
Hamilton French Catholic School Board: All schools are closed.
Redeemer University College: School is closed today
Providence Christian School: School is closed.
Halton District School Board: Closed
Halton Catholic District School Board: Closed
ALSO CLOSED
YWCA Hamilton: Closed.
Burlington Public Library: Closed
