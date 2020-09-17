Worker at Fortinos on Hamilton Mountain tests positive for COVID-19

A Fortinos staff member has tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19 according to Loblaw.

The store is located on 65 Mall Road, near CF Lime Ridge.

Loblaw says it received a notice about the infected employee last Friday.

The staff member last worked in the store on Sept. 5.

The last time a Fortinos employee tested positive was back in May at the store on Dundurn Street.

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton as of Wednesday morning.