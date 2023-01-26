Niagara town 'stressed' after 2 schools in 3 days receive 'despicable' threats

Residents of Fort Erie, Ont., are shaken up after someone made threats to two of the town's elementary schools — prompting police responses at two additional schools as well — over the course of three days.

On Thursday morning, police said someone made a bomb threat via telephone to John Brant Public School in the Ridgeway area of the Niagara Region town, which is home to around 30,000 people and sits across the border from Buffalo, N.Y.

The Niagara Regional Police Services posted about the incident online just before 11 a.m., saying the school had implemented a "shelter in place procedure."

Shortly afterward, school principal Steve Webb emailed parents, describing the situation at the school as a "lock and learn as a proactive measure" in response to the threat.

"We want to assure you that all students are safe and supervised, and they are continuing their work in their classrooms," he wrote.

Carolyn LoConte, communications officer with the District School Board of Niagara, said the term "lock and learn" is equivalent to a "hold and secure" situation, where students stay within their class and keep learning.

"That language is a bit softer, and we hope it makes it a little less scary for [the students] in the moment," she said.

John Brant school principal Steve Webb issued this note to parents shortly after the school received a threat on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022. (CBC News)

Police closed the area to foot and vehicular traffic, but lifted those restrictions shortly after noon , announcing "officers have determined that there is no risk or ongoing threat to students or teachers at this time."

Firefighters from a nearby fire station were also at the school on Thursday in case police needed help moving students out of the building.

LoConte said students remained "cooperative and calm." The school board said later it wanted to thank police for their quick response and families "for being patient during what we know was a highly stressful situation," she added.

School was fourth to 'shelter in place' this week

The threat came after students and staff at three other schools were told to "shelter in place" Tuesday, after a suspect police believe was male called Garrison Road Public School and "threatened gun violence was going to occur at the school," according to a police release issued Thursday.

Police also told Stevensville and Peace Bridge public schools to "implement safety procedures" that day.

"Parts of the initial investigation led officers to have a concern about Stevensville Public School," said the police in the update on Thursday.

"With a quickly unfolding situation, officers also requested Peace Bridge Public School go into safety protocols due to proximity to Garrison Road School."

This type of thing is really out of character [for Fort Erie] and it really does cause a lot of concern. - Mayor Wayne Redekop

Police learned about Tuesday's threat just before 3 p.m. that day, prompting students to be kept inside the three schools even as the school day was ending.

"The safety procedures at Stevensville Public School and Peace Bridge Public School were lifted a short time later and the children were allowed to leave," said a police release issued Tuesday, which noted the Garrison Road students were kept indoors until 4:35 p.m.

"The [Niagara Regional Police Service] recognizes that this was a very stressful situation for the children, parents / guardians, and staff."

Police said Thursday that there have been no arrests in either incident and the identity of the suspect or suspects remains unknown.

"Detectives recognize there are similarities between these incidents and are investigating to determine what links there may be."

'It's completely destabilizing,' says mayor

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop called the threats "despicable," and said they've impacted many people in the closely knit town.

Redekop's daughter teaches at John Brant, the school threatened on Thursday, and his grandchildren also attend the school, he said.

"Who knows what would possibly motivate people to make these kinds of threats or take these kinds of actions because it's completely destabilizing," Redekop told CBC Hamilton on Thursday.

Police surround Garrison Road Public School in Fort Erie after it received a threat by phone on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Joseph Burd/CBC)

He said school threats and lockdowns are not something people in Fort Erie are accustomed to, so it's especially jarring for many.

"Communities the size of Fort Erie are typically known for safe streets, excellent schools and neighbours chipping in and helping out. This type of thing is really out of character and it really does cause a lot of concern."

Redekop said worried parents were calling the town hall on Tuesday to try to get information about what was happening.

"We've all gone through the same two-and-a-half, three years," he said. "Why would someone want to create more anxiety for people who are already stressed to the limits… They need to be dealt with quite seriously in my view."