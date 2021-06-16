Families plead for help, police offer $100K reward in killings of 2 women in Fort Erie, Ont.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is offering up to $100,000 for information that would help solve the killing of two women in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police issued an appeal on Thursday for more details about what happened to 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto.

Police previously offered up to $50,000 for more information and issued a video appeal to the public in which the families of the victims pleaded for help.

"A piece of us will forever be missing. It's an emptiness I hope you will never know," said members of the Pannunzio family.

"And we ask ourselves why. Why? How can this be? And how can our fiery little girl be gone? Who has taken her from us? Who has ripped a hole in our heart so big it hurts?"

A short-term rental gathering

On Jan. 19, 2021, around 4:17 a.m. ET, police received a 911 call about possible shots being fired. Officers arrived and discovered the women's bodies in the residence with "obvious signs of trauma."

Pannunzio and Crooks died at the scene from gunshot wounds, police said.

A group of people who weren't from the Niagara Region, including the two victims, were staying at the short-term rental accommodation, according to investigators.

A piece of us will forever be missing': The family of Pannunzio is pleading for help in finding her killer or killers. (Submitted by Niagara Regional Police Service)

Whatever happened inside ultimately led to the deaths of Pannunzio and Crooks, Staff Sgt. Steve Magistrale said in the video.

Everyone else who was there fled before officers arrived, police said.

Police say not everyone is co-operating

In a second video appeal released Thursday, Magistrale said police set the reward to $100,000 to convince some people to start co-operating with police.

He said police confirmed who rented the property and that people were there to celebrate the birthday of someone who had attended.

"Anyone who was at the party that night is strongly encouraged to speak with investigators," he said.

Magistrale added police are seeking to identify the people seen in a picture taken on the night of the double homicide.

"Specifically, the male and female who are not wearing a mask."

Niagara police say they want to identify everyone in this image, taken on the night of the double homicide in Fort Erie. (Submitted by Niagara Regional Police Service)

'Do the right thing'

A man in the first video appeal identified as Crooks's father described his daughter as a gift.

"Christine was a very loving person. Everybody liked her," he said. "I'm asking the general public and her friends to come forward with any information regarding her death."

Her grandparents, who are also shown in the first video, said they received a message from her the day she died, saying she loved them.

"Today, I'm asking you to help me bring down her murderer. She was and will forever be in my heart. In the end there will be these three: hope, faith, and love," said her grandfather.

Crooks, shown here, along with Pannunzio died at the scene from gunshot wounds. (Submitted by Niagara Regional Police Service)

Police are asking anyone with information or evidence to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service's homicide unit tip line at (289) 248-1058.

The reward of up to $100,000 is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killings, the service says.

"Do the right thing. Provide information to investigators. Help us solve this heinous crime and help us bring closure to two grieving families," said Magistrale.