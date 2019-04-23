Niagara police say 2 women, aged 20 and 18, are victims of Fort Erie double homicide

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) have identified the victims of a double homicide in Fort Erie as two young women from Windsor and Toronto.

Police say the victims are Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor, and Christina Crooks, 18, of Toronto.

The information came hours after officers revealed more details about the incidents that led up to a double homicide in a Fort Erie home on the Niagara Parkway.

NRPS say a group of people, some who don't live in the Niagara region, were at the home on Jan. 18. The home was a short-term rental.

Someone fired a gun, and people left the house before officers arrived.

Police found the two dead women in the home and say both had "obvious trauma to their bodies."

Detectives are trying to identify anyone who was at the home, but the investigation is still in its infancy.

Despite this, they don't believe there's an immediate threat to public safety.

Police say, as they look for evidence, they will search the Niagara River with dive teams, resulting in closures between Black Creek Road and Switch Road. Police expect a presence in the area for days.

"Homicide detectives are appealing to anyone who may reside or have a business in the area of the scene that has security cameras, doorbell cameras or dashboard cameras to contact them. They may have captured something that could assist the investigation," reads a release from police.

Police find takeout food order at the scene

Detectives said on Thursday afternoon they found a takeout food order at the scene.

Inside a grey, plastic bag with "923" written on it was a white Styrofoam container with a cheeseburger, fries, chicken wings, celery, carrots and blue cheese dip.

The bag also contained five ketchup packets from the brand, Sunspun.

Police are looking to identify what restaurant the order came from. Detectives say they believe it was ordered on Monday, Jan. 18 or in the early morning hours of Jan. 19.