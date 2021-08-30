Skip to Main Content
2nd arrest made in connection with Fort Erie double homicide

A 29-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstruction of justice, the second person accused in the January deaths of Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and Christine Crooks of Toronto.

Christine Crooks of Toronto, Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor were shot in January

CBC News ·
Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto and Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor, died of gunshot wounds in January. Two people have been charged in the Fort Erie, Ont., double homicide. (The Niagara Regional Police Service)

A second person has been charged in connection with a double homicide earlier this year in Fort Erie, Ont.

Late last week, a Toronto man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor and Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto.

On Monday, police announced a 29-year-old Toronto woman had been arrested, and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstruction of justice. She's in custody and a court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

On Jan. 19, police were called to a Fort Erie home around 4:17 a.m. ET following reports shots had been fired.

Officers discovered the women's bodies in the residence with "obvious signs of trauma."

Pannunzio and Crooks died at the scene from gunshot wounds, police said.

A group of people who weren't from the Niagara Region were staying at a short-term rental accommodation, according to investigators.

One of the accused, Christopher Lucas, 22, is a rapper who also goes by the name El Plaga.

Police had offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information that would help solve the killing.

