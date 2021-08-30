2nd arrest made in connection with Fort Erie double homicide

A second person has been charged in connection with a double homicide earlier this year in Fort Erie, Ont.

Late last week, a Toronto man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor and Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto.

On Monday, police announced a 29-year-old Toronto woman had been arrested, and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstruction of justice. She's in custody and a court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

On Jan. 19, police were called to a Fort Erie home around 4:17 a.m. ET following reports shots had been fired.

Officers discovered the women's bodies in the residence with "obvious signs of trauma."

Pannunzio and Crooks died at the scene from gunshot wounds, police said.

A group of people who weren't from the Niagara Region were staying at a short-term rental accommodation, according to investigators.

One of the accused, Christopher Lucas, 22, is a rapper who also goes by the name El Plaga.

Police had offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information that would help solve the killing.