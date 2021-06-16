Families plead for help as police offer up to $50K reward to solve killing of 2 women in Fort Erie

The Niagara Regional Police Service is offering up to $50,000 for information that would help solve the killing of two women in Fort Erie.

Police issued a video appeal to the public on Wednesday, where the families of the victims — 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto — pleaded for help.

"A piece of us will forever be missing. It's an emptiness I hope you will never know," said members of the Pannunzio family.

"And we ask ourselves why. Why? How can this be? And how can our fiery little girl be gone? Who has taken her from us? Who has ripped a hole in our heart so big it hurts?"

A short-term rental gathering

On Jan. 19, 2021 around 4:17 a.m., police say they received a 911 call about possible shots being fired. Officers arrived and discovered the women's bodies in the residence with "obvious signs of trauma."

Pannunzio and Crooks died at the scene from gunshot wounds, police said.

A group of people who weren't from the Niagara Region, including the two victims, were staying at the short-term rental accommodation, according to investigators.

Whatever happened inside ultimately led to the deaths of Pannunzio and Crooks, Staff Sgt. Steve Magistrale said in the video.

Everyone else who was there fled before officers arrived, police said.

'Do the right thing'

A man identified in the video as Crooks' father described his daughter as a gift.

"Christine was a very loving person. Everybody liked her," he said. "I'm asking the general public and her friends to come forward with any information regarding her death."

Her grandparents, who are also shown in the video, said they received a message from her the day she died saying she loved them.

"Today, I'm asking you to help me bring down her murderer. She was and will forever be in my heart. In the end there will be these three: hope, faith, and love," said her grandfather.

Police are asking anyone with information or evidence to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit Tip Line at (289) 248-1058.

There is a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these murders, the service says.

"Do the right thing. Provide information to investigators. Help us solve this heinous crime and help us bring closure to two grieving families," said Magistrale.