Marcie Jacklin sees a migration path for at-risk species, a significant battleground from the War of 1812 and woodland with deep ties to Indigenous history when she looks at the dense pocket of trees near Old Lake Erie Beach Park in Fort Erie, Ont.

But soon, that 14.8 hectares of land above the shoreline of Lake Erie could become Harbourtown Village — a slice of suburbia with 86 single-family homes, 96 townhomes and a 10-storey apartment building.

Now Jacklin and Community Voices of Fort Erie, the citizens group she leads, are heading to a Local Planning Appeal Tribunal hearing at the end of April to fight off the developer, Silvergate Homes, and the Town of Fort Erie.

"We're really, really worried that some really significant historical artifacts ... are going to disappear or be destroyed," Jacklin told CBC Hamilton.

"It's disturbing actually … there are some things that are priceless."

The Fort Erie woodland, which some locals call Waverly Woods, that may soon become a residential development. (Submitted by Ron Goodridge)

The case comes as Fort Erie and other Ontario municipalities are trying to build enough homes for a growing population.

It has been before the tribunal since late 2018 and the developer didn't return calls for an interview.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop disputes some of the claims from the group, but said he has an open mind about the concerns.

"All they need to do is prove it."

Citizen group may apply for land to be heritage site

Jacklin said the citizens group will have Richard Feltoe, who authored four books on the War of 1812, and two archeological reports from Triggs Heritage Consulting to prove the significance of the land.

She said based on the reports, the land — which Jacklin and others call Waverly Woods — could qualify to be a heritage site, and the citizen group may apply for that.

Ron Williamson, founder of ASI Heritage, told CBC Hamilton the area is "one of the richest archeological areas and historical areas of the Niagara Region."

He said there's roughly 3,500 years of Indigenous occupation nearby, and those people would have gone to Waverly Woods looking for chert and flint to make arrowheads and spearpoints.

"That's why within that site, you could, when you excavate down quite low … you can find literally hundreds of artifacts per square metre. And this has informed development in that area since about 1980."

Williamson said remnants of Indigenous camps can be found along the shoreline south of Mather Park, and all sorts of Indigenous artifacts have been found near the development site.

A metal military button found when ASI Heritage assessed the Snake Hill area of Fort Erie, near the planned Harbourtown Village development. (ASI Heritage)

Williamson also said the area is close to the Snake Hill, which was part of the War of 1812.

The British laid siege on the Americans there. ASI discovered a cemetery at Snake Hill that led to the exhumation and repatriation of 28 American soldiers from the War of 1812.

Williamson said part of that battle would have taken place in Waverly Woods.

He added there was also massive development in the area that included an amusement park from the late 1800s to the 1930s.

"When people who are opposed to the development raise the issue of heritage, it is with good reason."

AMICK Consultants Limited found Onondaga chert during its environmental assessment, which shows the area has ties to Indigenous history. (AMICK Consultants Limited)

The archeological assessment by AMICK Consultants Limited is on the city's webpage about the development, and found what it described as Onondaga chert as well as white clay pipe.

The AMICK report's recommendations include that a more thorough assessment be conducted in light of the artifacts it found. Michael Henry, a partner at AMICK, declined to comment on the assessment.

Redekop said he was told a more thorough assessment was done and two areas of concern were identified (one of which is in the part of the woodlands that won't be built upon.). It's unclear if the other area of concern is located where houses will be built.

Environmental concerns

Jacklin, also a prominent birdwatcher and environmentalist, said she has seen red-headed woodpeckers — which are endangered in Canada and Ontario — nest in the woods. She's also seen golden-winged warblers and Canada warblers — both threatened in Canada and at risk in Ontario — migrate through the area.

That said, the development includes a section of land that will not be built on to protect the environment and wildlife.

Jacklin said there's already deforestation taking place in Waverly Wods, but Redekop said it's actually a staging area set up (which was approved by the owner and the region) for road construction.

Redekop said he wanted the area to be protected in the past, but didn't have enough support from other councillors. Though the area now includes various vegetative buffers, a wildlife corridor and an enhanced stormwater management pond.

A red-headed woodpecker that Community Voices of Fort Erie say was taken in the wooded area that may soon become Harbourtown Village. (Submitted by Ron Goodridge)

Redekop said a lot of the area where the development is set to occur is a field.

He noted the developers are also avoiding building on part of the land to protect the environment and wildlife.

Redekop also disputed claims from the citizens group that say the entire area is the town's last urban forest.

Fort Erie's web page about the development includes a 2017 environmental impact study that says "while there will be loss of habitat within the northern portion of the site, this area was not found to be of significance for the local wildlife."

Also on the web page, a 2018 report from another environmental consultant suggests red-headed woodpeckers and other birds won't be seriously impacted.

Mayor keeping an open mind

Redekop said it's been aggravating to hear the citizens group say Fort Erie isn't doing enough to protect the environment.

But he's keeping an open mind.

"If as a result of the appeal there's a decision made by the [tribunal], that provides better protection for the subdivision, I can't imagine council wouldn't be supportive of that."

Redekop added he's sympathetic to the environmentalists, especially as demand for housing increases.

"There are two things we need to do as the community grows, as we manage growth: No. 1, protect existing neighbourhoods; No. 2, protect our natural heritage."

Williamson said it poses a big question for society.

"When you're standing in that place and reflecting on thousands of years of use and history, how should we be thinking about that place?"

The hearing begins on April 25.