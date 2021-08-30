3rd arrest made in connection to killing in Ft. Erie of women from Toronto and Windsor: police

A third person has been charged, police say, in connection with the killing of two women earlier this year.

It's the third arrest in two weeks and comes more than seven months after 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto were shot to death in Fort Erie, Ont.

Niagara Police said in a media release on Thursday, a 29-year-old Scarborough man was arrested and is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Jan. 19 around 4:17 a.m. ET, police received a 911 call about possible shots being fired. Officers arrived and discovered the women's bodies in the residence with "obvious signs of trauma."

Pannunzio and Crooks died at the scene from gunshot wounds, police said.

A group of people who weren't from the Niagara Region were staying at the short-term rental accommodation, according to investigators. People fled before police arrived at the scene.

So far, all three of the accused are from the Toronto-area.

One of them, Christopher Lucas, 22, is a rapper who also goes by the name El Plaga.

Police said some people who were at the home that night have still refused to cooperate.

"Police are strongly encouraging those individuals to finally come forward and speak with detectives at this time," police said.

They are being held in custody pending a court appearance on Thursday at the Robert S.K. Welch Court House in St. Catharines.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They previously offered up to $100,000 for information that would help solve the case.