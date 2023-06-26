These former Torontonians chose a more affordable Hamilton. Here's why they are here to stay

Torontonians go to the polls Monday to elect a new mayor, ending a 45-day campaign that saw Hamilton brought into the fold in discussions over Toronto's affordability.

During the campaign, one of the 102 mayoral hopefuls — who is one of the seven leading candidates, according to public opinion polls — framed Hamilton as a second-choice city, a place people are forced to move to when they can't afford to live in Toronto.

Brad Bradford, the Toronto councillor who was born and raised in Ancaster, Ont., gave out lawn signs that read, "You don't have to move to Hamilton" and made similar innuendos during debates and on social media.

Bradford told CBC Hamilton the messaging was less about taking a jab at Hamilton and more about underscoring the reality that Toronto is increasingly unaffordable with not enough housing options.

CBC Hamilton spoke to three residents who, in search of more space and cheaper housing, felt like they did have to leave Toronto.

But now they'd like to set the record straight. They all said given the choice, they'd stay exactly where they are — in Hamilton.

'Traumatic' first impression but will stay forever

Philippe-Alexandre Seneécal, 50, said his first impression of Hamilton in 2015 was "traumatic." He and his partner drove across the Skyway bridge at night, fire blasting out of the steel mill.

"It looked like the set of the Terminator," he said. "I cried and said 'you aren't serious about taking me here, are you?'"

More than 5,000 people moved to Hamilton between 2020 and July 2021, according to Statistics Canada. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

But here the couple could afford to upgrade from a Toronto townhome to an Old Victorian house on Hess Street in Hamilton and soon Seneécal said he felt at home. When he and his partner ended their relationship a few years ago, he decided to stay.

He said he likes how walkable downtown Hamilton is, as well as the lack of pretentiousness and acceptance of things "less mainstream." He has the freedom to get creative in his garden and added a 30-foot graffiti mural on the side of his house.

Even after living in 14 countries around the world, Seneécal said he's taken aback by how friendly people in Hamilton are.

"I've never seen people say 'hi' and 'bye' to a bus driver like in Hamilton," he said. "People will yodel from the back of the bus, 'Thank you!' Things like that are so weird and so Hamilton."

A quieter place to raise a family

For Hina Shiraz, 29, she loves the quiet of her Stoney Creek neighbourhood where she lives with her husband and four kids.

In 2017, they left behind a crowded apartment in a busy area of downtown Toronto. She said while they'd been happy, she was worried about her young son's safety, especially when walking him to school on busy streets.

Hina Shiraz, left, and her husband Shiraz Latif, far right, with her four children and her nephew. (Submitted by Hina Shiraz)

In Hamilton, she said, she's more relaxed and enjoys watching her kids bike to their school less than 800 metres away.

"Our neighbourhood is really good, it's friendly," Shiraz said. "We love to live here."

Not the 'Brooklyn of Toronto'

In 2014, Chris Stanton and his wife were looking for an upgrade from their one-bedroom apartment in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood, where they lived with their two-year-old daughter.

Their friends who lived in Hamilton were "kind of evangelical" about the "Brooklyn of Toronto" where "art was the new steel," said Stanton, 47.

Chris Stanton, at right, with his wife Lisa Stanton and their daughter Emiliana. (Submitted by Chris Stanton)

They took a leap of faith and bought a two-and-a-half storey house in Hamilton's Delta neighbourhood for less than $350,000 that made them look like "geniuses on paper," said Stanton.

Now he runs the Hamilton Fringe Festival — an annual theatre event — and says he is unequivocally a Hamiltonian.

He said when he hears taglines like Bradford's, he feels "strangely protective" of the city.

"It isn't the Brooklyn of Toronto," said Stanton. "It's got its own culture and its own vibe and we really did fall in love with it."