Forge FC forward Kadell Thomas recovering from nasty collision in CPL game

Forge FC forward Kadell Thomas is recovering from oral surgery after a nasty collision in Sunday's 2-2 CPL tie with HFX Wanderers FC.

The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was injured in the 42nd minute of the game at Tim Hortons Field when he and Wanderers midfielder Andre Rampersad collided in mid-air while trying to head a high ball.

Both players crashed to the ground. Thomas took the worst of it with Rampersad's head hitting him in the mouth. The two eventually walked off under their own steam, with Thomas the slowest to get to his feet.

A Forge spokesman said Thomas underwent successful oral surgery Monday. There is no timetable for his return.

Thomas, who scored the Hamilton's club first ever goal back in April, has three goals and an assist in 14 CPL games this season.