Hamilton's Forge FC to face Cavalry FC in CPL championship opener Saturday

Hamilton's Forge FC soccer team will face off against Cavalry FC at Tim Hortons Field Saturday, in the first game of the Canadian Premier League championship series.

If ticket sales are any indication, Saturday's 4 p.m. game is going to be a raucous event at the home stadium. More than 8,000 tickets have already been sold as of Wednesday night.

Admission into Forge's inaugural game in April of this year was free, with tickets handed out to the community courtesy of team owner Bob Young. That game attracted over 17,000 fans.

This time around, tickets are priced from $25 to $56 and are still available on Ticketmaster.

Eye on the prize

Second place Forge have already faced first place team Cavalry seven times, so they have a good idea of what to expect from the game, Head Forge Coach Bobby Smyrniotis said in a phone interview Friday.

"We know the ins and outs of our opponents," he said, "and even though this is the championship game, we're going to keep things just as they were throughout the season."​​​​​​

Smyrniotis said he made sure the team maintained the same training schedule in the buildup to Saturday's game, just like they would for any regular game.

Head coach Bobby Smyrniotis says it's an exciting time for Canadian soccer. (Sigma FC/Twitter)

"So the guys understand it's just another game, but with a few more eyes and cameras," he said.

"We created a culture of playing that the team bought into ... we won a lot [this season] and made the home field a fortress," Smyrniotis said.

Fans are the '12th man'

Forge fans were also contributors to the team's success, the head coach said. "Fans are tremendous at each and every match ... they create a good atmosphere and give us an extra push and extra confidence."

Kwame Awuah, a 23-year-old Forge midfielder, says the players shake fans' hands after each game to show their appreciation. It's a relationship "between players and fans that most teams don't have," he said.

As for how Awuah's preparing for game day, he says he's "savouring" the time before the match and basking in how the team has "made history together."

"Beginning as a new team from scratch was tough, but everyone [on the team] accepted their role and focused on the team dynamic," he said. "Our main goal and main target was to reach the championship."

Midfielder Kwame Awuah is savouring the time leading up to the big game. (Canadian Premier League)

This year was the team's first official season. Forge was formed largely as a result of the backing and support of Hamilton Ticats owner Bob Young, who pursued a soccer franchise for the city alongside the building of the new stadium.

The CPL is a rare example of a North American league attempting to develop a club-based model — commonly seen throughout Europe — instead of a franchise-based model such as Major League Soccer.