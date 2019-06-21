Kelly Jay Fordham, Cancon pioneer and keyboardist for Crowbar, dies at 77
Singer-songwriter wrote 1971 Cancon hit Oh What a Feeling
Kelly Jay Fordham, the Canadian singer-songwriter whose 1971 hit Oh What a Feeling became the first song to reap the rewards of the Cancon era, has died at 77.
The member of rock band Crowbar passed away at a Calgary hospital early Friday after suffering a massive stroke on June 9 that permanently affected the left side of his brain, his son Hank Fordham confirmed.
The Hamilton rock act was originally hired by Ronnie Hawkins after the members of his previous supporting act, the Band, split off to start their own career.
The notoriously prickly Hawkins was dissatisfied with Crowbar's abilities and later fired the act.
Crowbar — with Fordham on keyboards and vocals — eventually recorded their own album, and the single Oh What a Feeling marked their biggest success.
The song was buoyed to the top of the charts by Canadian content regulations which required radio stations to play a certain amount of homegrown music.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.