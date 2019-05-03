Food bans in schools are hard to enforce and there's no proof they work, McMaster study says

Banning foods like peanuts in schools and daycares isn't an effective way to stop allergic reactions and isn't necessary when considering other precautions, according to a new literature review led by McMaster University.

The five-year study, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, led to a list of guidelines from an international team.

Susan Waserman, chair of the guidelines panel, an allergist and McMaster professor of medicine, said the team couldn't find any good evidence to support food bans.

She said in many cases, the food bans have had negative impacts on kids.

"They feel stigmatized, they can't eat with their friends, it has led to bullying and that's something that has to be addressed," Waserman said.

"They're often very difficult to enforce and have not really been proven to work in the literature."

More training instead of food ban

She said instead of a food ban, schools and daycares can try other things like training staff to know the signs of a reaction, supervising children, and promoting proper hand washing and cleaning.

"There's lots of good things happening in schools," she said.

Waserman acknowledged the advice may face resistance but said it's important to focus on the other recommendations too.

Those include stocking epinephrine autoinjectors (like an EpiPen) for any student who needs one and having parents create a plan if their child has allergies.

EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

National guidelines on allergies in schools also highlight the need for school plans, training for staff, and basic practices like supervising students, identifying ingredients in food, and hand washing.

Waserman noted the proposed recommendations are conditional, which means the team believes, based on the research, the benefits outweighs the harms.

She also said the literature review looked at every piece of research on the subject, but the literature itself isn't high quality, which she says is a sign schools and daycares need to record more information about allergic reactions.

"I stand behind the recommendations recognizing the may change ... I feel we were extremely responsible."

Food Allergy Canada supports review

Food Allergy Canada's executive director Jennifer Gerdts said while the organization supports food restrictions in some circumstances, she says there are good ideas among the recommendations.

She points out stocking epinephrine and coming up with individual plans for students.

Some researchers, including one person from Food Allergy Canada actually decided not to be listed as a co-author of the study.

Waserman said that's because the study was especially sensitive to conflicts of interest when voting on recommendations and some felt that process was "exclusionary."

She noted no one's opinions were excluded in the process.

"I chaired this particular guideline and I was asked to refrain from voting on certain question as well," Waserman said.

Parent supports review, school board 'appreciates' it

Kymberly Calder, from Grimsby, Ont., has a 15-year-old son with a fructose allergy. She said he's had many allergic reactions, but she is "on the fence" about whether there should be food bans in schools.

"If they have an airborne allergy to a certain food, which means as soon as they can smell it they can go into anaphylactic shock, I do believe they should have a ban ... if somebody has a food allergy that's just food ingested, I'm not sure they do," she said.

Calder said she supported all of the other recommendations, especially schools stocking epinephrine autoinjectors.

Hamilton's public school board said in a statement, "we appreciate the literature review," though it does advise families to avoid bringing foods to school if students are allergic.

"Our focus supports the education related to managing food allergies ... staff continue to engage in anaphylaxis training on an annual basis," said Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board spokesperson Shawn McKillop.

Waserman said she hopes the recommendations will lead to more discussion and more high-quality research in the future.