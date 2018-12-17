Flu season has begun, 56 lab-confirmed cases in Hamilton so far

Public health officials say Hamilton's flu season has officially begun, with 56 cases of lab-confirmed influenza so far.

As of Dec. 8, 52 of those cases are influenza A and 4 are influenza B, according to a media release from the city.

Locally, the rate of flu is highest among kids under the age of five, which officials say is similar to the trend across Canada where pregnant women, babies, young children and adults over the age of 65 have a higher risk of developing serious complications and being hospitalized by the infectious disease.

"While overall flu activity in Hamilton is still relatively low, it is increasing meaning it is still a good time to get the flu shot," said Dr. Ninh Tran, the city's associate medical officer of health.

"Getting the flu shot also protects people around you, such as young children and seniors, who are at greater risk of getting seriously ill from the flu. It's also important to take everyday precautions during the respiratory virus season including regular handwashing."

The flu starts suddenly and can last longer than a cold. Symptoms include fever, aches, chills, weakness, runny eyes, stuffy nose and a sore throat.

Here's how you can fight the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water.

Use an alcohol-based hand rub if there is no soap and water.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Don't touch your face.

If you're sick, stay home.

Don't share food, drinks or personal items like toothbrushes.

Rest but also stay active and eat nutritious food.

Clean shared objects and surfaces including doorknobs, light switches or keys often.

Here's where you can get your flu shot in Hamilton.