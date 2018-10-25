Flood watch issued along Lake Ontario shoreline

Wind gusts whipping up to 65 km/h along the surface of Lake Ontario could cause shoreline erosion and public safety hazards over the weekend, according to a flood watch issued by the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA).

Strong, shore-bound winds up to 35 km/h are being predicted for Saturday and Sunday, causing waves up to 2.2 metres high.

The HCA is warning residents to use caution near the water as the wind and waves could cause "significant erosion" and flooding.

Lake Ontario's water level is about average for this time of year, but HCA staff will continue to monitor it closely.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Oct. 29.