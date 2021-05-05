1 person killed in 5-vehicle crash at Highway 6, Carlisle Road: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash at Highway 6 and Carlisle Road in Flamborough that has killed one person.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash, which appeared to be a "rear-end type of collision", happened around 1 p.m. He said one person was pronounced dead on scene, and several others were injured and taken to hospital. Eight people were involved in total.

"We're still trying to determine exactly what took place here," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Schmidt told CBC News that there were three passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles involved, including a delivery truck and a truck pulling a trailer. The person who died was a passenger in the first type.

"It looks like the commercial vehicle... collided into the back of stopped traffic awaiting at a light and then caused a chain reaction collision," he said.

People who were sent to hospital had non-life threatening injuries, and some went as a precautionary measure, he said.

The crash is at the intersection on the northbound side of the highway. Officers have closed Highway 6 between Concession Road 8 and Safari Road.

Schmidt said he expects the closure to remain in place for several hours while police investigate.

Burlington OPP officers are on the scene speaking to witnesses and drivers, and the collision reconstruction team was on its way.

Schmidt asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Burlington OPP.

"Obviously we have many questions that need to be answered, and any help with information you have would be greatly appreciated," he said.