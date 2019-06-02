FirstOntario Centre offering free viewing of NBA finals starting tonight

The FirstOntario Centre will be transformed into Hamilton's Raptors headquarters tonight when the doors officially open for a free public viewing of the NBA Finals.

Fans hoping to cheer on the team can get general admission tickets online or after entering the building through the Bay Street Entrance after 7:30 p.m.

Tonight: Join us, Spectra and the <a href="https://twitter.com/HM_HoneyBadgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HM_HoneyBadgers</a> at FirstOntario Centre for a FREE public viewing of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors! Details: <a href="https://t.co/RXkZSigjFa">https://t.co/RXkZSigjFa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ki0Zs13oMM">pic.twitter.com/Ki0Zs13oMM</a> —@cityofhamilton

The city, Hamilton Honey Badgers and Spectra will also host a view party at the stadium for Games 3 between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors. Plans for Games 4 through 7 will be released at a later date.

Tip-off time for Game 2 is 8 p.m. tonight.

Concessions will be available on site for purchase and event organizers are encouraging people to bring food donations for Hamilton Food Share.