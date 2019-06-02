Skip to Main Content
FirstOntario Centre offering free viewing of NBA finals starting tonight
Hamilton

FirstOntario Centre offering free viewing of NBA finals starting tonight

Fans hoping to cheer on the team can get general admission tickets online or after entering the building through the Bay Street Entrance after doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tip-off time for Game 2 is 8 p.m.

CBC News ·
Raptors fans cheer on their team during Game 1 of the NBA Finals from Jurassic Park, located just outside of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The FirstOntario Centre is hosting a free viewing for Game 2 tonight. (Tanya Casole-Gouveia/CBC Sports)

The FirstOntario Centre will be transformed into Hamilton's Raptors headquarters tonight when the doors officially open for a free public viewing of the NBA Finals.

Fans hoping to cheer on the team can get general admission tickets online or after entering the building through the Bay Street Entrance after 7:30 p.m.

The city, Hamilton Honey Badgers and Spectra will also host a view party at the stadium for Games 3 between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors. Plans for Games 4 through 7 will be released at a later date.

Tip-off time for Game 2 is 8 p.m. tonight.

Concessions will be available on site for purchase and event organizers are encouraging people to bring food donations for Hamilton Food Share.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories