Burlington man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of his wife: police
Hamilton

Halton police have charged a Burlington man with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Laura Grant.

'Our hearts are broken today,' read a Twitter post from OPSEU Local 207

Dan Taekema · CBC News ·
Laura Grant, 57, was an EMS dispatcher. Police have identified her as the woman shot and killed in Burlington on Aug. 21, 2019. (OPSEU Local 207/Twitter)

Kenneth Soederhuysen, 57, will appear in Milton court on Aug. 22, according to a media release from police.

Police say Grant, who is also 57, and Soederhuysen were married and lived together at 2244 No. 2 Side Road where the shooting happened.

Officers arrived at the home just after 3 p.m. Wednesday after someone inside called to report a shooting.

A heavy police presence, including tactical officers and the K9 unit, responded. They arrested a man and found a woman suffering "traumatic injuries," said police. She was pronounced dead.

Grant worked as a dispatcher at the Mississauga Central Ambulance Communication Centre (Missisauga CACC), according to sources in emergency services who took to Twitter after news of the shooting.

In one post Carrie Hassberger, chief of the Rama Paramedic Services, described Grant's death as a "Tragic senseless event ... which lead to an untimely death of a wonderful human."

Hassberger added she was "Thinking of all the ACOs, paramedics and all first responders that had to respond and take the call for this. Please talk to and take care of each other."

Several emergency services unions also expressed their condolences on Twitter after the shooting.

"Our hearts are broken today," stated a post from OPSEU Local 207, which represents paramedics in the Halton region. "You always had our backs Laura and were just a mic click away ... We are going to miss you but your shift is over RIP."

Local 277, which advocates for paramedics in Peel also weighed in, saying their thoughts were with staff at the Missisauga CACC.

"Always a phone call or mic click away, her loss is truely [sic] felt amongst our paramedics. To our brothers & sisters, please reach out if there are any resources you may need."

A post from another OPSEU account for paramedics and central ambulance communications officers thanked those sending their support on behalf of the Mississauga CACC and the "Dispatch Family, those who knew Laura and the responders attending today's events."

The account for the Mississauga Fire Fighters Association L1212 also sent its "deepest condolences."

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward also posted online, saying the flags outside city hall are lowered to half-mast today in recognition of the "horrifying event" and to honour Grant's memory.

