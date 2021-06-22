Firefighters rescue someone with 'bumps' and 'bruises' who fell at Tew's Falls

Hamilton firefighters rescued someone in their early twenties who fell at Tew's Falls just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Dave Thompson, a superintendent with Hamilton Paramedic Service, says firefighters did a rope rescue.

The person suffered "bumps" and "bruises" consistent with a "tumbling-type fall" and was taken to hospital in stable condition, Thompson said.

The person was conscious on scene and communicating with first responders.

Steve Welton, assistant deputy fire chief, says he has no updates on the patient's condition.