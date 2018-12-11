Dundas home destroyed by fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to determine what sparked the flames that destroyed a home in Dundas on Monday evening.

When firefighters arrived at the two-storey home on Best Avenue around 5:49 p.m. the interior was engulfed in flames.

The fire department says crews launched an aggressive exterior attack but damage to the building was extensive.

Fire officials say the home was reportedly unoccupied and there were no injuries.

They don't have an exact figure for the damage but describe it as a "significant dollar loss."