Police say fire that damaged a Westdale Village business was suspicious
Hamilton police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious fire after it tore through a Westdale Village business Sunday.
Police say a fire started at Tha'ar King Clothes, which does clothing alterations, just before noon. When officers arrived, the building at 990 King Street W. was engulfed in flames.
Officers redirected traffic while fire fighters extinguished the fire, police said in a media release. No one was injured, but the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating. Anyone with information should call police or Crime Stoppers.
