Father-daughter duo completes rowing trip across Atlantic Ocean
On Friday, father-daughter duo John and Libby Beeden touched dry land for the first time in months, having completed a rowing trip across the Atlantic Ocean.

John and Lilly Beeden rowed from Portugal to the Caribbean in 91 days

Adam Carter · CBC News ·
Lilly Beeden and her father John completed their Atlantic Ocean journey in this rowboat, which is just over six metres long. (Beeden Family)

As the waves pummeled their six-metre long rowboat in the middle of the ocean, John Beeden locked eyes with his daughter Libby and wondered if he had made the right decision in bringing her on this transatlantic journey.

They were just a few weeks into their over 6,000-kilometre, 91-day trek from Portimao, Portugal, to Antigua in the Caribbean. The high winds and crashing waves were becoming unrelenting.

"It just smashed the side of the boat … I thought we were going to capsize," Beeden said.

"It was definitely scary," Libby said. "But I didn't panic."

The boat held, and the trip continued. On Friday, the father-daughter rowing duo touched dry land for the first time in months, having completed the trip in Antigua — 91 days later.

Beeden said it was a massive relief to get out of the water, even if neither of them could really walk in a straight line when they first stepped out of the boat.

Beeden and his daughter both say the wildlife they encountered was their favourite part of the trip. (Nick Bowring)

"My legs just collapsed when I hit land," he said.

"It feels weird … I look like I've had too much to drink last night," Libby said with a laugh.

John is a British resident, but the Beedens had lived near Burlington, Ont., for 15 years. They made the move to Collingwood, Ont. just before embarking on the trip.

John has rowed oceans a few times before. The 57-year-old previously rowed the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to Barbados and the Pacific Ocean from California to Cairns, Australia — becoming the first person to row solo non-stop from North America to the Australian mainland.

The Beedens say they endured rough weather on the trek. (Beeden Family)

This is the first time his daughter, 20, has joined him.

"Before I left I probably wasn't as nervous as I should have been," she said.

The pair made the journey in Socks II, John's modified solo boat. To say it was cramped quarters would be a severe understatement.

The two took turns, trying to row around the clock and taking naps in the boat's tiny cabin. When one person was rowing, the other was often cleaning, cooking, or resting.

"It's the tightest possible quarters you can imagine," John said.

And how is their relationship after spending every moment together?

"All I'll say is we're both still alive," John said with a laugh, adding, "she was massively brave."

The Beedens prepare their boat on land. A near capsize two weeks into their journey left them shaky. The boat was filling with water and John said it was a 'pretty close call.' 'All you can do is hang on and hope the boat does what it's designed to do.' (John Beeden)

Libby, for her part, said she and her father were close before, and remain close now. "It wasn't comfortable, but it wasn't as bad as I expected it to be," she said.

The trip wasn't easy. They originally planned to head to Miami, but rough weather in the early going ensured they didn't have the provisions to make it (dehydrated meals can only go so far), so they had to change course for the Caribbean.

But there were moments of wonder, too. Wildlife took a particular interest in their little craft, with whales, dolphins and massive turtles all following along at different points.

John Beeden is an experienced rower. (Beeden Family)

That was the dichotomy of the trip — moments of serene beauty being followed by animals so few people get to see in the wild, followed by times where it felt like the ocean dould swallow them hole.

Now, on dry land, simple pleasures mean the most to them both; things like a warm shower, and some fresh fruit.

If nothing else, the trek is a testament to what the human body can achieve.

"It's really hard," John said. "But your body is capable of it."

adam.carter@cbc.ca

About the Author

Adam Carter

Reporter, CBC Hamilton

Adam Carter is a Newfoundlander who now calls Hamilton home. He enjoys a good story and playing loud music in dank bars. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamCarterCBC or drop him an email at adam.carter@cbc.ca.

