Scarborough man dies after fire at St. Catharines restaurant: police

A man is dead, Niagara police say, following a fire at a Chinese restaurant in St. Catharines.

Emergency crews were called to MA Chinese Cuisine at 123 Geneva Street around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a fire.

They arrived to find two men in critical condition, according to a police media release.

One of the men was a 46-year-old from Scarborough. The other was a 32-year-old from Markham, said police.

Investigators said both of the victims were employees of a roofing company that was working at the restaurant when the fire was sparked.

The men were treated at the scene and transported to hospital by paramedics.

The 46-year-old died at the hospital, police said.

The restaurant was open when the fire broke out, but investigators said all customers and employees were able to escape without injury.

Police, the St. Catharines Fire Service, the Ontario Fire Marshal and Ontario's Ministry of Labour are all investigating.

The cause of the fire and an estimate for the damage it cause have yet to be determined, police said.