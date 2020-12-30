After missing his son's birthdays and spending Christmas stranded on a Canada farm, Embling O'Garro couldn't wait to leave the cold behind and return to the warmth of his home and loved ones.

"It was a heartbreaking experience, I tell you the honest truth," the seasonal farm worker said Tuesday. He was about to board the flight that would take him back to Trinidad and Tobago following months of delays and uncertainly caused by the pandemic.

"Just to feel the sun on me ... and realize I'm home. That is all I want."

Hundreds of people from the Caribbean country who laboured through the pandemic as essential workers have been stuck in Canada after their government closed its borders and set up strict entry requirements to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The virus, and the new regulations that followed, made for a season unlike any other O'Garro has seen in his 20 years coming to Canada. It also kept him at Martin's Family Fruit Farm in Waterloo, Ont., long after he typically would have left.

"This is the first year where I missed two of my son's birthday since they were born. This was the first year I missed Christmas at my house. So that was the scary part for me," explained the 47-year-old, who wasn't sure how to feel as he prepared to fly out.

"In a sense, some of the major joys of your life already passed. You feel like a shell just going back."

Migrant workers face hurdles getting home during pandemic The National Video 1:52 Hundreds of migrant farm workers from Trinidad and Tobago are desperate to get home to their families, but they've been stuck in Canada because of the pandemic. Both governments are working to help get them home, but efforts have been hampered by logistical challenges. 1:52

Inshan Mohammed also had a ticket for the plane.

He was initially scheduled to fly out on Oct. 6, but even the months of postponements and worries he wouldn't get his COVID-19 test result back within the mandated 72 hours couldn't dampen his spirits.

"We are going home now, which we are very happy," said the 45-year-old. He was excited to be reunited with his daughters and six-year-old grandson.

"The feeling is so nice. I just can't wait to see them. I miss them a lot."

Limited capacity at quarantine facilities

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the strict requirements imposed by Trinidad and Tobago to limit the spread of COVID-19 dictate that any citizens who re-enter the country must quarantine in a state-sponsored facility.

Those sites have "limited capacity," meaning the country must control the flow of people coming back on government-chartered flights that have so far been scheduled every 10 days or so.

"We have been pressing the importance of ensuring the safe and rapid return of foreign workers to their home country," GAC said in a statement.

"The government of Trinidad and Tobago is seized with the issue and is working to identify other facilities to expand the availability of quarantine facility and accelerate the return of their citizens."

O'Garro wears a gold chain in the shape of Trinidad and Tobago around his neck. He points to it as proof of how much he loves his country.

O'Garro said missing Christmas with his family and the birthdays of two of his sons left him feeling like a "shell" as he prepared to return home. (Supplied by Embling O'Garro)

He and the other workers decided to take a chance and support themselves rather than wait for a handout from the government, he said, adding they thought they would be respected for it.

"I had a choice to make; I come and face the pandemic or lost my car or lost my home."

Seeing farm workers from other countries such as Mexico or Jamaica go home without major complications hurt, said O'Garro.

"All these countries are facing the same pandemic as us. But they respected their farm workers."

Some workers looking for ways to stay

But not every worker is rushing to get home. Some are considering staying.

Sidique Ali-Hosein is at Schuyler Farms near Simcoe, Ont., and says he plans to remain in Canada and has paid to extend his work permit.

"It just became so complicated because nobody was actually getting flights to go home," said the 40-year-old.

While he misses his family and is happy for those who are going back, Ali-Hosein worries the application process to return to Canada when the next season begins in spring will likely be drawn out, which could keep workers from their jobs.

That would mean "a lot of time wasted and lost," he said.

Nicole Anatascio-Davis, left, and Racheal Singh react as Charles Haggart and Petty Ramrattan delivery a box of food to their bunkhouse at Schuyler Farms in Norfolk County, Ont., on Dec. 22, 2020. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Other workers are willing to take that gamble.

Akole Moses is also at Schuyler Farms. While he hasn't been scheduled for a return trip yet, he said Tuesday that he would like to get home, even if it he can't get on a flight until January or February.

"It's a relief to know farm workers is actually going home," he said. "It would have been more scary to know that no one is going home."

Still, Moses said he believes everyone who wants to return should have been able to do so together.

"We come up as a team," he said. "We all should go back home at the same time."

For O'Garro and the other workers who flew out on Tuesday, quarantine was set to begin from the moment the plane landed.

He knew he wouldn't be able to see his wife and children, but said before the flight that he hoped he might catch a glimpse of them waving from a distance.

"That will give me comfort ... while I'm going through my quarantine."