Niagara Falls will shine blue Monday to mark royal birth

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in 'royal' blue Monday evening to commemorate the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will light the falls a shimmering blue between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. tonight.

The not-yet-named baby boy is the first child for the Prince and the Duchess of Sussex and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great grandchild.

Harry's son sits seventh in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children, and Prince Harry himself.

The falls have been lit in previous years both blue and pink to celebrate the births of Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

Illumination of the falls is approved and coordinated by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has been in charge of official lighting events since 1925.