Skip to Main Content
Niagara Falls will shine blue Monday to mark royal birth
Hamilton·New

Niagara Falls will shine blue Monday to mark royal birth

The falls have been lit in previous years both blue and pink to celebrate the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Tonight, the newly-born royal baby boy will be celebrated.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a baby boy early Monday morning

Justin Mowat · CBC News ·
This is how Niagara Falls will look Monday evening as the attraction is illuminated blue to honour the birth of a royal baby boy, the seventh in line for the throne. (Submitted/Niagara Falls Illumination Board)

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in 'royal' blue Monday evening to commemorate the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son. 

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will light the falls a shimmering blue between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. tonight. 

The not-yet-named baby boy is the first child for the Prince and the Duchess of Sussex and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great grandchild.

Harry's son sits seventh in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children, and Prince Harry himself. 

The falls have been lit in previous years both blue and pink to celebrate the births of Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

Illumination of the falls is approved and coordinated by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has been in charge of official lighting events since 1925.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories