Fake gun, fentanyl, crystal meth found after police say driver tried to dodge police

A driver's "last minute decision" to try and avoid Hamilton police Thursday led officers to pull him over and discover an imitation firearm, pills, fentanyl and crystal meth.

A grey GMC Sierra pickup was spotted driving near the corner of Ferguson Avenue North and Rebecca Street just before midnight when the driver made a quick move to try and dodge police, according to investigators.

Police tried to read its licence plate, but say it was blocked by a tinted cover.

When police pulled the truck over they couldn't see how many people were inside because of the dark tint of the windows, but say when one person opened the passenger door officers noticed a firearm.

The gun turned out to be fake, but a search of the people inside the vehicle led to several drug-related charges.

A 37-year-old Dunnville man is charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstructing his licence plate.

A 29-year-old Hamilton man is charged with possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking and two counts each of failing to comply with recognizance and probation.

Police say they seized an imitation firearm, 21 unknown pills, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of fentanyl and crystal meth.