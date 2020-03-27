Fake COVID-19 doctor's note from worker closed Hamilton McDonalds: police
'There has been a significant impact on the restaurant, local customers and employees'
An 18-year-old Hamilton woman is facing four charges after police say she faked having COVID-19 to get out of work.
On March 21, CBC News reported that an employee at the McDonald's location at 20 Rymal Road East tested positive for the novel coronavirus based on an email statement from a company spokesperson.
As management began working with Ontario Public Health to confirm the case, Hamilton Public Health Services learned of the incident through CBC News.
On March 23, police say it received information from officials about the employee, who handed in the forged medical information four days earlier.
The employee had previously worked on March 15, prompting the franchise to ask customers who were in that day to approach Ontario Public Health if they had any questions.
After receiving the note, the McDonald's restaurant closed, sent all employees home to self-isolate and had professional cleaning services sanitize the store.
"There has been a significant impact on the restaurant, local customers and employees which instigated the need for police involvement," the police release read.
The 18-year-old woman faces for charges:
- Mischief Over $5000
- Fraud Under $5000
- Use a Forged Document
- Make Forged Document'
She is set to appear in court on May 18.
Comments
