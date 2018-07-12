Cop speed trap snags 6 exotic cars racing double the speed limit in Niagara

When car rental company Ultimate Exotic's luxury car excursion hit Niagara-on-the-Lake on Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police officers were waiting for them.

Police announced Thursday that they stopped six people driving some of the world's most powerful cars — with some going more than double the speed limit — in a traffic stop targeting the company's five-hour "VIP" car excursion.

"This enforcement action was a part of an ongoing effort to reduce dangerous driving in the region after numerous complaints were received from concerned residents," Niagara police said in a news release.

Const. Ryan Attoe told CBC news that residents had been complaining about the company's exotic car tour for years.

"During the summer they'd be ripping it up through Grimsby and Vineland," he said.

On its website, the Stoney Creek-based car company describes its five-hour tour with "supercars" as also including safety training and a "VIP lunch at the Keg Steakhouse."

"This professionally designed, all inclusive exotic car experience allows you to take the wheel of 5-6 top supercars and push them to the limit on a 5 hour adrenaline rush through the most beautiful wine country roads, twisty mountain escarpments, Niagara on the Lake and Niagara Falls!" the website reads.

This white 2016 Mercedes AMG GT R was one of the vehicles seized. (Niagara Regional Police)

The company says its experiences are "100% safe with no claims," and "not to worry, there is also no employee supervision in the cars during the duration of the 5 HR VIP Experience to give you the true ownership experience you will never forget!"

Difficult to catch in the act, police say

General Manager Dennis Williams told CBC news that the company "takes safety as our biggest priority."

He also disputed that his company was involved in any previous complaints.

"This is the first time there's been an incident like this," he said.

"We'll do whatever it takes to move forward to ensure safety."

Police say some of the vehicles were clocked going over double the speed limit. (Niagara Regional Police)

Attoe said it had been previously difficult for police to catch the group in the act, as these kinds of cars are capable of extreme acceleration and then stopping on a dime.

With a company pace car watching out at the head of the group, it was hard for a single officer to catch the entire group speeding, he said. So, Attoe said, he managed to map out the company's route, and had officers waiting for them.

Police say they clocked the group going over 50km/h over the posted speed limit — and that includes the tour operator who was leading the event.

Williams said it's unclear to him if one of his employees was among those speeding, though he said there was an employee supervising the trip.

"We don't have all the information," he said.

Six drivers were charged, and four of them had their licences suspended and vehicles towed and seized for a week.

Sending a message

Those charged include:

A 37-year-old Hamilton man who was clocked going 124 km/h in a 70 km/h zone in a 2010 Porsche Cayenne. He faces four highway traffic act charges including speeding and stunt driving.

A 58 year-old man from Burlington was stopped in an orange 2016 Lamborghini, going 117 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. He faces one charge of speeding.

A 25 year-old Toronto man who was clocked driving a red 2014 McLaren 137 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. He faces two Highway Traffic Act charges, including speeding and stunt driving.

A 27 year-old woman from Oakville who was driving a blue 2016 Corvette and faces one charge of careless driving.

A 48 year-old Richmond Hill man who was stopped driving a white 2016 Mercedes AMG GT R going 148 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. He faces two Highway Traffic Act charges, including speeding and stunt driving.

A 57 year-old woman from Quebec who was driving a white 2016 Nissan GT-R and faces three Highway Traffic Act charges, including speeding and stunt driving for going 148 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

Attoe said he hopes this is an eye opener for the company.

"If they haven't gotten the message before, they have now."

adam.carter@cbc.ca