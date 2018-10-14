Skip to Main Content
Provincial NDP distances itself from Eve Adams campaign after 'Andrea Horvath' endorsement
Hamilton Votes

Ontario’s official opposition says Hamilton city council candidate Eve Adams has created confusion by sending out an orange-tinted election mail out with an endorsement from an “Andrea Horvath” — not Andrea Horwath, the leader of the NDP.

Adams, who crossed floor to the Liberals after Tory nomination controversy, is running for Hamilton council

Adam Carter · CBC News ·
Eve Adams has been out of politics for three years and is now running for Hamilton city council. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Residents started posting online about the mail out on Friday. In a section titled "What our neighbours say" is a quote from "Andrea Horvath" that reads "Eve is the best choice for Ward 8."

In a statement, the NDP said Horwath is not endorsing Adams.

"Andrea Horwath, Leader of the NDP and Leader of Ontario's Official Opposition, has not endorsed Eve Adams' municipal campaign," the statement reads. "By citing an endorsement from an 'Andrea Horvath' in her campaign literature, Ms. Adams has created some confusion about that."

Adams, in an exchange on Twitter, told residents that "Andrea Horvath" is actually her sister-in-law, denying a deliberate attempt to mislead voters.

"My maiden name is Eve Horvath. Andrea is my sister in law. Mtn resident," Adams said in a tweet.

Adams did not immediately respond to a request for an interview about the issue.

Ontario voters elected a Progressive Conservative majority government last June, but Hamilton remains an NDP stronghold in provincial politics. As the leader of the provincial NDP, Horwath is one of the city's most recognizable politicians.

Adams is a once high-profile Liberal MP from Mississauga, who famously crossed the floor to the Liberals after a Tory nomination controversy.

Adams was a Mississauga councillor for seven years before becoming a Mississauga-Brampton South Conservative MP. Then, she made some headlines.

Adams sought the Oakville North-Burlington Tory nomination in 2014. But the nomination battle was so bitter and Stephen Harper reportedly barred her from running anywhere. Adams publicly said she dropped out of the race due to health concerns.

Top 5 Political Blunders: Eve Adams 1:11

Then she crossed the floor to the Liberals and lost a 2015 Liberal nomination battle in Eglinton-Lawrence.

Adams said in a previous interview that Hamilton is her hometown. She moved to Ancaster from the GTA three years ago, and grew up on the Mountain.

adam.carter@cbc.ca

About the Author

Adam Carter

Reporter, CBC Hamilton

Adam Carter is a Newfoundlander who now calls Hamilton home. He enjoys a good story and playing loud music in dank bars. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamCarterCBC or drop him an email at adam.carter@cbc.ca.

    With files from Samantha Craggs

