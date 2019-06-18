Toronto-bound Porter flight makes emergency landing in Hamilton

A plane flying from Montreal to Toronto has made an emergency landing in Hamilton.

In a tweet posted shortly after 11 a..m. John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport said Porter flight PD458 had touched down following an emergency.

"As the flight landed, Hamilton International Airport fire responded and there are no reported injuries," reads the tweet. "Runway 12-30 is currently closed."

The flight was scheduled to take off in Montreal at 9:10 a.m. and land in Toronto at 10:30 a.m.

A search of the flight's tracking number on Porter's website lists its status as diverted to Hamilton.

