Toronto-bound Porter flight makes emergency landing in Hamilton
'There are no reported injuries,' according to the airport
A plane flying from Montreal to Toronto has made an emergency landing in Hamilton.
In a tweet posted shortly after 11 a..m. John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport said Porter flight PD458 had touched down following an emergency.
Please note Porter flight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PD458?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PD458</a> from Montreal to Toronto (YUL-YTZ) made an emergency landing <a href="https://twitter.com/flyyhm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@flyyhm</a>. As the flight landed, Hamilton International Airport fire responded and there are no reported injuries. Runway 12-30 is currently closed.—@flyyhm
"As the flight landed, Hamilton International Airport fire responded and there are no reported injuries," reads the tweet. "Runway 12-30 is currently closed."
The flight was scheduled to take off in Montreal at 9:10 a.m. and land in Toronto at 10:30 a.m.
A search of the flight's tracking number on Porter's website lists its status as diverted to Hamilton.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.