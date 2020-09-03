HWDSB elementary students and teachers still waiting on final timetables

Elementary teachers and students in Hamilton's public school board will have to wait one more day for their final timetable.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board posted a notice online telling families it is still reorganizing elementary staff and that instead of the timetables being ready for Tuesday, they will be done Wednesday.

"Please check back at that time and disregard the current timetable information in this section," reads the notice.

Shawn McKillop, the board's spokesperson, told CBC staffing continued into the weekend and schools received their final staffing placements in the late afternoon on Saturday.

"School superintendents told school administrators on Friday they they could complete their class lists and elementary timetables by Sept. 9. We originally communicated today as the date," he said.

"They will already be learning about their students and preparing their classrooms. The delay is because class lists need to be entered into our student information system digitally to be seen in the portal by parents."

It's another last minute change in a summer full of twists and turns that has frustrated educators, parents and students.

The board delayed the start of school in case it needed more time for a situation like this one.

On Thursday, Hamilton public schools will begin junior kindergarten orientation and scheduled meetings for students with special needs to help them transition into schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes start next week.

