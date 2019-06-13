Driver in Flamborough crash was electrocuted, police say

Autopsy results have revealed a 21-year-old man who died in a crash last Sunday morning in Flamborough was electrocuted by a downed wire after getting out of his car.

It happened on Woodhill Road, between the 4th Concession and Highway 5.

Police said in a news release that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other cars were involved.

"The driver did not sustain a physical injury as a result of the collision but came in contact with a live hydro line after exiting his vehicle," the news release said.

Investigators say they are not releasing the man's name at the request of his family.

"Hamilton Police would like to remind everyone to be extremely cautious near any downed wires," the news release reads.

"If you see a downed power line, maintain a minimum distance of 10 metres and report it to the local utility service. If you're in a vehicle and an overhead power line comes down on top of the vehicle, stay inside and call 9-1-1."